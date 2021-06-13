Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Lifestyle wrap: Twin Falls

Posted by 
Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 7 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Twin Falls, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Twin Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Twin Falls

VIDEO: Perrine Bridge Bungee Cord Bounce Back Is Bananas

VIDEO: Perrine Bridge Bungee Cord Bounce Back Is Bananas

Jumps off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls are something we've all seen hundreds of times. Now bungee jumps aren't so common off the bridge, but a new video posted to YouTube shows how it's done, and what a bounce back. I've never seen someone bungee jump in person before.... Read more

Idaho

Idaho still considering incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Idaho still considering incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare is still considering whether vaccine incentives could soon be a reality in the Gem State. Many other states are offering food and drink vouchers, or tickets to concerts and events. Some states, including California and Colorado, are offering people... Read more

Twin Falls

The Bluest And Clearest Watering Holes Close To Twin Falls, ID

The Bluest And Clearest Watering Holes Close To Twin Falls, ID

Idaho is full of lakes and obviously the Snake River. There are tons of places to enjoy water but we have found some of the most clear, the bluest water around the area. We even have a few bonuses that aren't close but might be worth a trip. Also let... Read more

it would be nice to be able to read this story but it's blacked out

Twin Falls

Take Me Fishing back for summer 2021

Take Me Fishing back for summer 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tomorrow across Idaho is Free Fishing Day, a chance to get out and experience the fun of fishing without needing a permit. But there are more ways Idaho Fish and Game offers free opportunities to fish with their Take Me Fishing events. This year the events are being offered during the evening, as well, as a way to help working families have a chance to make it to the events. Read more

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls, ID
With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

