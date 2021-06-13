Trending lifestyle headlines in Lumberton
Adoptable pet
Raya is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Raya is a wirehair mix who is about 5 months old and is up to date on all Read more
Children learn about plants and more at PSRC’s Migrant Education Community Teaching Garden
LUMBERTON — Situated on the grounds of the Public Schools of Robeson County Central Office is a teaching garden geared toward connecting Read more
Cooperative Extension’s Family and Consumer Science schedules virtual workshops, walking program
LUMBERTON — With the gradual lifting of COVID restrictions and guidelines, there has been a slow start to summer. With the past Memorial Read more
Hospital offers mammograms on the move
UNC Rex Healthcare’s mobile mammography bus came to Sanford on Friday to provide free healthcare to area residents. The mobile mammography unit, parked outside the Lee County Enrichment Center, worked with the county health department to schedule patients. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 35-39, said outreach coordinator Wendy Avery. The 3D scans are used to detect breast cancer in its early stages, she added. Read more
How come we don't know these things until after they happen? wtf. I am in Lee Co and need one!!