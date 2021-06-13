Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Trending lifestyle headlines in Lumberton

Posted by 
Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 7 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) Life in Lumberton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Robeson County / robesonian.com

Adoptable pet

Adoptable pet

Raya is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Raya is a wirehair mix who is about 5 months old and is up to date on all Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Robeson County / robesonian.com

Children learn about plants and more at PSRC’s Migrant Education Community Teaching Garden

Children learn about plants and more at PSRC’s Migrant Education Community Teaching Garden

LUMBERTON — Situated on the grounds of the Public Schools of Robeson County Central Office is a teaching garden geared toward connecting Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lumberton / robesonian.com

Cooperative Extension’s Family and Consumer Science schedules virtual workshops, walking program

Cooperative Extension’s Family and Consumer Science schedules virtual workshops, walking program

LUMBERTON — With the gradual lifting of COVID restrictions and guidelines, there has been a slow start to summer. With the past Memorial Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sanford / sanfordherald.com

Hospital offers mammograms on the move

Hospital offers mammograms on the move

UNC Rex Healthcare’s mobile mammography bus came to Sanford on Friday to provide free healthcare to area residents. The mobile mammography unit, parked outside the Lee County Enrichment Center, worked with the county health department to schedule patients. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 35-39, said outreach coordinator Wendy Avery. The 3D scans are used to detect breast cancer in its early stages, she added. Read more

Comments
avatar

How come we don't know these things until after they happen? wtf. I am in Lee Co and need one!!

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
25
Followers
17
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related