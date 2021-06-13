Cancel
Enid, OK

Lifestyle wrap: Enid

Posted by 
Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 7 days ago

(ENID, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Enid, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Enid / enidnews.com

ENID, Okla. — Crystal Lopez never realized how significant it was for her husband to wiggle his toes until he woke up from a coma lasting a little more than a month. Jeremy Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 in February and was put under sedation until about the middle of March, and when he started waking up, doctors gave him various commands like wiggling his toes. Read more

Enid / enidnews.com

ENID, Okla. — Crystal Lopez never realized how significant it was for her husband to wiggle his toes until he woke up from a coma lasting a little more than a month. Jeremy Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 in February and was put under sedation until about the middle of March, and when he started waking up, doctors gave him various commands like wiggling his toes. Read more

Enid / enidnews.com

ENID, Okla. — Melanie Haworth recognized the rose-pink and white circular rock she saw on a vendor’s table from a video about an Argentinian cave she had watched with her son Bear a few weeks ago. The rock was called rhodochrosite stalactite, a gemstone that is mainly found in the... Read more

Garfield County / enidnews.com

Teddi, Radar, Casper, Bentley and Little Tater. These seniors are celebrating their golden years by cheering fellow seniors in Garfield County. Their parents, Bob Archer and Wendy Adams, chauffeur them from their home at Old Paws Rescue Ranch, located outside of Breckinridge, to local nursing homes and hospice rooms to spread happiness. Read more

