Lifestyle wrap: Enid

'I’m not giving up on my husband': Vance airman survives COVID-19 with wife fighting for, supporting him
ENID, Okla. — Crystal Lopez never realized how significant it was for her husband to wiggle his toes until he woke up from a coma lasting a little more than a month. Jeremy Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 in February and was put under sedation until about the middle of March, and when he started waking up, doctors gave him various commands like wiggling his toes. Read more
'It's our thing': Rockhounds gather downtown for annual Rock Swap
ENID, Okla. — Melanie Haworth recognized the rose-pink and white circular rock she saw on a vendor’s table from a video about an Argentinian cave she had watched with her son Bear a few weeks ago. The rock was called rhodochrosite stalactite, a gemstone that is mainly found in the... Read more
Pawsitively living their best lives: Senior dogs spend golden years at Old Paws Rescue Ranch
Teddi, Radar, Casper, Bentley and Little Tater. These seniors are celebrating their golden years by cheering fellow seniors in Garfield County. Their parents, Bob Archer and Wendy Adams, chauffeur them from their home at Old Paws Rescue Ranch, located outside of Breckinridge, to local nursing homes and hospice rooms to spread happiness. Read more