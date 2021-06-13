Top Helena sports news

Cancel
Helena, MT

Helena Daily
Helena Daily
(HELENA, MT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Helena area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Helena sports. For more stories from the Helena area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Celi Chapman leads Independent Record's All-Area Golf team

Celi Chapman leads Independent Record's All-Area Golf team

Golf can be a wild sport in Montana, mostly due to the unpredictable weather. That's why some classifications play the sport in the fall (Class AA and Class A), while others (Class B/C) play in the spring. This calendar also allowed Celi Chapman to become what is believed to be... Read more

Carroll College Talking Saints Amass Year-End Awards

Carroll College Talking Saints Amass Year-End Awards

HELENA – Seven members of the Carroll College Talking Saints forensics team have been named to the Northwest Forensics Conference All Conference Teams, and the Carroll team picked up 12 additional NFC awards, in the year-end announcements. The Talking Saints were named a Gold Medal program for the 31st consecutive... Read more

Helena Senators score combined 28 runs, sweep doubleheader against Bozeman Bucks

Helena Senators score combined 28 runs, sweep doubleheader against Bozeman Bucks

HELENA — The Helena Senators improved to 4-1 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of the Bozeman Bucks on Thursday night. Two days after walking off Great Falls on an error, the Senators scored a combined 28 runs on 28 hits for their 20th and 21st victories of the season. Read more

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

