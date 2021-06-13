Cancel
Griffin, GA

Griffin sports lineup: What’s trending

Griffin Post
 7 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Griffin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS: Free Youth Football Camp set for Saturday

The Griffin Christian coaches will conduct a free Youth Football Camp from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., today, Saturday, June 12 at Nix Field. This is a non-contact camp for upcoming first through sixth graders. Bring cleats if you have them. You must be there by 6 p.m., to participate. Read more

New OC takes over at Griffin

When first-year Griffin High offensive coordinator Ryan Nelson was looking to give fans an idea of what the offense he is installing is going to look like this season, he didn’t mince words. “I would say we’re going to look a lot like Clemson, we’re going to look a lot... Read more

The Griffin Christian coaches will conduct a free Youth Football Camp from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., today, Saturday, June 12 at Nix Field. This is a non-contact camp for upcoming first through sixth graders. Bring cleats if you have them. You must be there by 6 p.m., to participate. Read more

When first-year Griffin High offensive coordinator Ryan Nelson was looking to give fans an idea of what the offense he is installing is going to look like this season, he didn’t mince words. “I would say we’re going to look a lot like Clemson, we’re going to look a lot... Read more

ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Coming soon: Griffin events

1. Rendez-Vous Weekend/The Fabulous Outdoor Experience; 2. Spalding High School Class of 2011's 10 Year Reunion!; 3. Owl Creek Band - July 4th show at Lake Pavillion in Griffin; 4. ALCC's VBS - Heroes Of Faith; 5. The Don Shannon Memorial Disc Golf Tournament;