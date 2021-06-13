Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, TN) Columbia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Columbia State holds Mini Rodeo for pre-apprentice lineworker cohort The Columbia State Community College Office of Workforce and Continuing Education recently hosted a Pre-Apprentice Lineworker Academy Mini Rodeo that allowed students to demonstrate the skills they learned during the course of the seven-week program. “This is only our second rodeo, but I do not think I will ever stop... Read more

Columbia Academy Lady Bulldogs Softball Champs! A proclamation was announced at the June 10th Columbia City Council meeting by Mayor Chaz Molder declaring the day as "Columbia Academy Lady's Softball Team Day". The 2020-21 CA Lady’s Softball Team coached by Head Coach Seth Anderson and Assistant Coaches Emily Anderson and Danny Ford and Trainer Andrea Roberson are recognized and commended for their outstanding 41-2 winning season. Read more

CA Track Standouts Henson and Malone Honored by City of Columbia The City of Columbia recognized Connor Henson and Collins Malone, members of Columbia Academy Boys Track and Field team, at the June Columbia City Council meeting. Henson, Malone, and team members placed in the top seven at this season’s meets. Henson placed first in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter cross-country races at the TSSAA Division II Class A Middle Regional Championships, setting meet records in each event and becoming the Regional Champion. Malone finished second in the 300 meter 36” hurdles at the TSSAA Division II Class A Middle Regional Championships, qualifying for the state meet. Read more

