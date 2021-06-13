What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Titusville

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Melbourne dog to strut in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show​ this weekend MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's a "tail" of success for one Melbourne dog and his owner: This weekend, he's stepping in the ring to compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. What You Need To Know. Melbourne Coton de Tulear dog will compete in Westminster dog... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Packages of cocaine found by sea turtle nesting surveyor in Cape Canaveral CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A record amount of pure cocaine washed ashore three weeks ago at world-famous Cape Canaveral, home of many launch pads. Officials say it may have been dumped by smugglers. It started with one package of a suspicious-looking white substance found by a sea turtle nesting surveyor... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Wickham Park in Melbourne reopens after brush fire prompts closure MELBOURNE, Fla. – Wickham Park in Melbourne reopened Friday to pedestrians and vehicles after being closed due to high winds leading to possible flare ups from a recent brush fire. Brevard County Parks and Recreation officials initially closed the park saying there was ongoing smoldering and hot spots that could... Read more

LATEST NEWS