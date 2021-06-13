Cancel
Titusville, FL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Titusville

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 7 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL)

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Melbourne / mynews13.com

Melbourne dog to strut in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show​ this weekend

Melbourne dog to strut in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show​ this weekend

MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's a "tail" of success for one Melbourne dog and his owner: This weekend, he's stepping in the ring to compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. What You Need To Know. Melbourne Coton de Tulear dog will compete in Westminster dog... Read more

Cape Canaveral / wesh.com

Packages of cocaine found by sea turtle nesting surveyor in Cape Canaveral

Packages of cocaine found by sea turtle nesting surveyor in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A record amount of pure cocaine washed ashore three weeks ago at world-famous Cape Canaveral, home of many launch pads. Officials say it may have been dumped by smugglers. It started with one package of a suspicious-looking white substance found by a sea turtle nesting surveyor... Read more

Melbourne / clickorlando.com

Wickham Park in Melbourne reopens after brush fire prompts closure

Wickham Park in Melbourne reopens after brush fire prompts closure

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Wickham Park in Melbourne reopened Friday to pedestrians and vehicles after being closed due to high winds leading to possible flare ups from a recent brush fire. Brevard County Parks and Recreation officials initially closed the park saying there was ongoing smoldering and hot spots that could... Read more

Orlando / orlandosentinel.com

Amid soaring wing costs, Orlando restaurants play chicken with prices, others close doors

Amid soaring wing costs, Orlando restaurants play chicken with prices, others close doors

Restaurant guests are used to seeing the term “market price” on menus, next to posh items — local grouper, boutique oysters, lobster. But in the wake of COVID- and weather-related shortages in both processors and product, they’re seeing that familiar “MP” next to something no one ever expected: chicken wings. It was a shock to guests at Durango’s Steakhouse in Titusville, where eight wings ... Read more

Titusville, FL
ABOUT

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Titusville Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Titusville Saturday

(TITUSVILLE, FL) According to Titusville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3350 Columbia Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at BP at 3580 Cheney Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.