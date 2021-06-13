What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Titusville
(TITUSVILLE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Melbourne dog to strut in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend
MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's a "tail" of success for one Melbourne dog and his owner: This weekend, he's stepping in the ring to compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. What You Need To Know. Melbourne Coton de Tulear dog will compete in Westminster dog... Read more
Packages of cocaine found by sea turtle nesting surveyor in Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A record amount of pure cocaine washed ashore three weeks ago at world-famous Cape Canaveral, home of many launch pads. Officials say it may have been dumped by smugglers. It started with one package of a suspicious-looking white substance found by a sea turtle nesting surveyor... Read more
Wickham Park in Melbourne reopens after brush fire prompts closure
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Wickham Park in Melbourne reopened Friday to pedestrians and vehicles after being closed due to high winds leading to possible flare ups from a recent brush fire. Brevard County Parks and Recreation officials initially closed the park saying there was ongoing smoldering and hot spots that could... Read more
Amid soaring wing costs, Orlando restaurants play chicken with prices, others close doors
Restaurant guests are used to seeing the term “market price” on menus, next to posh items — local grouper, boutique oysters, lobster. But in the wake of COVID- and weather-related shortages in both processors and product, they’re seeing that familiar “MP” next to something no one ever expected: chicken wings. It was a shock to guests at Durango’s Steakhouse in Titusville, where eight wings ... Read more