Statesboro, GA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Statesboro

Posted by 
Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 7 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Life in Statesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Statesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Georgia / statesboroherald.com

Event raises more than $100K for Georgia's K9s

Event raises more than $100K for Georgia's K9s

An Evening for the K9s was held June 5 at The Oak Room in Statesboro, raising $150,000 in support for the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. Forty-six states were represented at the event, with 25 K9 teams from across the country in attendance as well. The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is... Read more

Georgia / statesboroherald.com

Georgia / onlyinyourstate.com

Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In Georgia

Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In Georgia

Georgia has waterfalls galore, which is one of the major draws for visitors looking for a much-needed dose of nature. But while hiking to and viewing the waterfall is a worthy adventure, sometimes you need to sip your toes in to really get the whole experience. Take this waterfall swimming hole in Georgia as the […] The post Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Statesboro / griceconnect.com

DAILY REPORT | Squashing the Spread giving free vaccines in pop-up grocery store clinics

DAILY REPORT | Squashing the Spread giving free vaccines in pop-up grocery store clinics

The City of Statesboro & Squashing the Spread Bulloch will be administering free COVID-19 vaccines at“> pop-up events in local grocery stores on June 12th and June 19th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The vaccines will be administered by local health providers at no cost to you. If you... Read more

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
16
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
