What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Statesboro

Event raises more than $100K for Georgia's K9s
An Evening for the K9s was held June 5 at The Oak Room in Statesboro, raising $150,000 in support for the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. Forty-six states were represented at the event, with 25 K9 teams from across the country in attendance as well. The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is... Read more
Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In Georgia
Georgia has waterfalls galore, which is one of the major draws for visitors looking for a much-needed dose of nature. But while hiking to and viewing the waterfall is a worthy adventure, sometimes you need to sip your toes in to really get the whole experience. Take this waterfall swimming hole in Georgia as the […] The post Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
DAILY REPORT | Squashing the Spread giving free vaccines in pop-up grocery store clinics
The City of Statesboro & Squashing the Spread Bulloch will be administering free COVID-19 vaccines at“> pop-up events in local grocery stores on June 12th and June 19th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The vaccines will be administered by local health providers at no cost to you. If you... Read more