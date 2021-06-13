Cancel
Wausau, WI

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Wausau

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 7 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) Life in Wausau has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wausau / wausaupilotandreview.com

Cocktail of the Week: Wonderful Watermelon Martini

Cocktail of the Week: Wonderful Watermelon Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing way to enjoy one of summer’s greatest gifts – the watermelon. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt. Wonderful Watermelon Martini. 2 oz. Watermelon Vodka. 1 oz. Triple Sec. 1/2 oz lime... Read more

Wausau / wausaupilotandreview.com

Business of the Week: Richard's Restaurant & Bar

Business of the Week: Richard’s Restaurant & Bar

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com. Read more

Marathon County / wifc.com

Marathon County Executive Committee Recommends Return to In-Person Meeting Attendance for Voting Meeting

Marathon County Executive Committee Recommends Return to In-Person Meeting Attendance for Voting Meeting

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Executive Committee has approved a proposal to bring all County Supervisors back in person for the monthly voting meeting, but keep virtual attendance options open for other meetings. County Board Chairman Kurt Gibbs says as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down and vaccines... Read more

Wausau / wsaw.com

Toxic chemicals in popular sunscreens: a dermatologist explains what you need to know

Toxic chemicals in popular sunscreens: a dermatologist explains what you need to know

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend’s forecast calls for lots of sunscreen. But a chemical known to cause cancer is in some of the sunscreens we use every day, according to a new report by a lab called Valisure. Nearly a third of the 78 lotions and sprays the lab tested contain the chemical. Read more

Wausau Today

Wausau Today

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

