Trending local sports in Findlay

Posted by 
Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 7 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Findlay area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Findlay sports. For more stories from the Findlay area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dandridge / limaohio.com

Burton geared to return to All-American

Wilson Burton is determined to get back to the MLF’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American championship after having a taste of competing in the event for the first time. Things did not go as well as the Findlay bass angler had hoped since he placed 46th out of the 49 boaters in the tourney presented by T-H Marine on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee. Read more

Findlay / findlay.edu

Findlay Athletics Partners with HomeTown Ticketing

Findlay, Ohio - The University of Findlay athletic department is excited to announce a partnership with HomeTown Ticketing, the nation's leading digital ticketing company for K-12 schools and colleges. The use of HomeTown Ticketing, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, will allow fans to purchase tickets online for all of Findlay's ticketed athletic events. Findlay is one of more than 150 universities in the country to partner with HomeTown Ticketing, which also runs admission to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state tournaments. Read more

Findlay / thecourier.com

Findlay High's Hosey TRAC POY, Asada, Dale first team

Findlay High’s Max Hosey was the player of the year and Austin Asada and Carson Dale made the first team well in the 2021 Three Rivers Athletic Conference all-league boys tennis selections. Hosey posted a 30-5 record in 2021, including a 7-6, 6-2 win over 2019 TRAC Player of the... Read more

Findlay / thecourier.com

Findlay Legion baseball team slips to .500 after loss

Pemberville’s Legion baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to separate itself from Findlay Wednesday night, capitalizing on four Findlay errors in an 8-5 victory. Findlay High’s Seth Sleasman paced Findlay Legion’s offense with a single and an RBI, also scoring twice. Ethan Canterbury, also from Findlay High, doubled and walked twice. Carey’s Jaden Vallejo had two singles, scored once and had an RBI in the loss, which dropped Findlay to 3-3. Read more

ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

