Trending local sports in Findlay

Burton geared to return to All-American Wilson Burton is determined to get back to the MLF’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American championship after having a taste of competing in the event for the first time. Things did not go as well as the Findlay bass angler had hoped since he placed 46th out of the 49 boaters in the tourney presented by T-H Marine on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee. Read more

Findlay Athletics Partners with HomeTown Ticketing Findlay, Ohio - The University of Findlay athletic department is excited to announce a partnership with HomeTown Ticketing, the nation's leading digital ticketing company for K-12 schools and colleges. The use of HomeTown Ticketing, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, will allow fans to purchase tickets online for all of Findlay's ticketed athletic events. Findlay is one of more than 150 universities in the country to partner with HomeTown Ticketing, which also runs admission to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state tournaments. Read more

Findlay High's Hosey TRAC POY, Asada, Dale first team Findlay High’s Max Hosey was the player of the year and Austin Asada and Carson Dale made the first team well in the 2021 Three Rivers Athletic Conference all-league boys tennis selections. Hosey posted a 30-5 record in 2021, including a 7-6, 6-2 win over 2019 TRAC Player of the... Read more

