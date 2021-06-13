The lineup: Sports news in Auburn

Cancel
Auburn, AL

Auburn News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Auburn area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Listen and watch now: O-A News Overtime Episode 18: We Hardly Knew Ye

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee discuss the departure of Desi Sills, Auburn football's newest addition, and a soapbox moment. Listen below or where you listen to podcasts. Episode available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Read more

Auburn extends Donovan Johnson his second offer, something he'll remember 'down the road'

Donovan Johnson just couldn’t keep the smile off his face. As he talked to reporters after his unofficial visit to Auburn on Thursday, his face kept splitting into a wide grin because, two hours before, Auburn offered him. “I’m just so excited I can’t even speak for words right now... Read more

Auburn's 'best' of schools recruiting wide receiver Camden Brown

Winning MVP of Auburn’s camp Thursday made it well worth the 620-mile trip for three-star wide receiver Camden Brown. Brown, who plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is considered the No. 85 recruit in his state and the No. 79 receiver overall according to 247Sports. Brown’s composite rating is 0.8688. He’s collected 18 offers, including from SEC schools Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina, but Auburn is definitely the favorite so far. Read more

Auburn football: Under new CFP format, AU would have made '17 postseason

There seems to be a consensus among experts on how the newly proposed 12-team College Football Playoff would have retroactively affected the last several years. Most pertinent to this blog is the fact that Auburn football would have been a lock for the final postseason field back in 2017. Of... Read more

