Vineland, NJ

Lifestyle wrap: Vineland

Vineland News Flash
 7 days ago

(VINELAND, NJ) Life in Vineland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cumberland County / jerseybites.com

Cumberland County’s Top 3 Sandwiches: A Search by Todd Noon

Cumberland County's Top 3 Sandwiches: A Search by Todd Noon

This is my second of three installments where I reveal the best sandwiches to be eaten in Atlantic, Cumberland, and Cape May Counties. As I mentioned in my first piece on Atlantic County, sandwiches are my favorite food “thing” so, in many ways, sampling an unreasonable amount of them (as I have) in the name investigative food writing has been a mild labor of love. And having grown up in Cumberland, worked in Cape May for many years, and lived in Atlantic for almost three decades, I am uniquely qualified to point you in the right direction when you find yourself hungry for a great sandwich in South Jersey. Read more

Vineland / youtube.com

Abandoned, Roadside and Historic: Delsea Drive In Movie Theater Vineland NJ

Abandoned, Roadside and Historic: Delsea Drive In Movie Theater Vineland NJ

Abandoned, Roadside and Historic: Delsea Drive In Movie Theater Vineland NJ Find us on Social Media: FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/abandonedroadside TIK TOK: @AbandonedRoadside #urbex #abandoned #newjersey #nj #haunted #ghost #weird #urbexandchill #explore #adventure #urbanexplorer Read more

Vineland / facebook.com

It’s Summertime!! Come over to Vineland Walmart and stay cool with an air conditioners starting at $134. Fans starting at $5, Grills at our everyday low price , don’t forget your cooler for the beach. #vinelandwalmart #Thisisthatplace #Market165 #region22

It's Summertime!! Come over to Vineland Walmart and stay cool with an air conditioners starting at $134. Fans starting at $5, Grills at our everyday low price , don't forget your cooler for the beach. #vinelandwalmart #Thisisthatplace #Market165 #region22

It’s Summertime!! Come over to Vineland Walmart and stay cool with an air conditioners starting at $134. Fans starting at $5, Grills at our everyday low price , don’t forget your cooler for the beach. #vinelandwalmart #Thisisthatplace #Market165 #region22 Read more

New Jersey / festivalnet.com

New Jersey Fairy Hair, Vineland, NJ

New Jersey Fairy Hair, Vineland, NJ

Here is some info about Finklepott's Original Fairy Hair: We fuse it to one strand of hair. (No chemicals, just fairy Magic!) It takes 10-15 minutes to place the strands. It lasts until that strand falls out! You can wash it, brush it, comb it , curl it, flat iron, (up to 450°!) color it, straighten it, perm it, blow it dry, get your haircut, etc. Do whatever you normally do to your hair -but most of all-, enjoy it! Read more

Vineland News Flash

ABOUT

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

