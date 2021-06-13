Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Prescott

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Life in Prescott has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

WoofStock and the Territorial Days Arts and Crafts Fair Happen this Weekend Woofstock and Adopt-a-thon is happening Saturday, June 12th at the Prescott Valley Civic Center from 10 am to 3 pm. Canine adoptions and various demonstrations will be going on all day. From photo booths to plein aire art, this fair has it all for dogs and their people. Special guest... Read more

Find One-of-a-Kind Shopping at Shop AZ Market Shopping for something unique or looking for that perfect gift is something everyone loves to find when looking through stores in Prescott, AZ, and this August, Shop AZ Market will bring that unique, one-of-a-kind experience. On August 14th from 8:30 am-2:00 pm, come on out to the Prescott Wedding Chapel for the Shop AZ Market! Read more

Daily Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 11th, 2021 Every day, the Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information. Read more

