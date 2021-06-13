Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Prescott

Posted by 
Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 7 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Life in Prescott has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Prescott Valley / prescottenews.com

WoofStock and the Territorial Days Arts and Crafts Fair Happen this Weekend

WoofStock and the Territorial Days Arts and Crafts Fair Happen this Weekend

Woofstock and Adopt-a-thon is happening Saturday, June 12th at the Prescott Valley Civic Center from 10 am to 3 pm. Canine adoptions and various demonstrations will be going on all day. From photo booths to plein aire art, this fair has it all for dogs and their people. Special guest... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Prescott / signalsaz.com

Find One-of-a-Kind Shopping at Shop AZ Market

Find One-of-a-Kind Shopping at Shop AZ Market

Shopping for something unique or looking for that perfect gift is something everyone loves to find when looking through stores in Prescott, AZ, and this August, Shop AZ Market will bring that unique, one-of-a-kind experience. On August 14th from 8:30 am-2:00 pm, come on out to the Prescott Wedding Chapel for the Shop AZ Market! Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Yavapai County / signalsaz.com

Daily Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 11th, 2021

Daily Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 11th, 2021

Every day, the Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Yavapai County / journalaz.com

VVPOA hosts its first dinner since pandemic

VVPOA hosts its first dinner since pandemic

While the first dinner back in person didn’t see a huge turnout, several people from the community were glad to enjoy a meal together for the first time in over a year. While Dakotah Gooslin and her son, Bobbie Gooslin, who have lived in the area since 2008, regularly enjoy the pool and the association’s weekly bingo night, last week was their first time at the monthly dinner. Read more

Prescott News Watch

Prescott News Watch

Prescott, AZ
18
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Prescott, AZPosted by
Prescott News Watch

Prescott events coming soon

1. Beards, Brews and BBQ; 2. AzFRW Summer State Meeting; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Laine Hardy in Prescott Valley, AZ with Toby Keith; 5. WCR Prescott Area Presents: A Golf Tournament as WACKY as 2020!;
Prescott, AZPosted by
Prescott News Watch

Sunday has sun for Prescott — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PRESCOTT, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prescott. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!