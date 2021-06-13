Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Sports wrap: Williamsport

Posted by 
Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 7 days ago

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Williamsport sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Williamsport / sungazette.com

GOLF TIP: Proper alignment will improve your overall golf game

GOLF TIP: Proper alignment will improve your overall golf game

Proper alignment is one of the most overlooked problems in golf. There are five sights on the body to aim: the shoulders, elbow to elbow, hips, knees, and toe to toe. The shoulders are the primary sights, and they control the swing plane axis. The feet have very little to... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Williamsport / lycomingathletics.com

Two Warriors earn Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars acclaim

Two Warriors earn Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars acclaim

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Two Lycoming College men's cross country student-athletes earned recognition as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars by the periodical Diverse Issues in Higher Education in its April 29 issue. Senior Guillermo Quintero Gorostieta (Austin, Texas/KIPP Austin) and junior Diego Pallares (Cicero, Ill./Bulls College Prep) were each named to the third team. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Williamsport / lewistownsentinel.com

Spikes drop heartbreaker to Williamsport on Thursday

Spikes drop heartbreaker to Williamsport on Thursday

UNIVERSITY PARK — Marques Paige’s two-run dinger in the ninth drew the State College Spikes close, but a big top of the ninth for the Williamsport Crosscutters enabled them to take a 7-5 decision on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Paige now leads the Major League Baseball... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Williamsport / sungazette.com

GOLF TIP: Proper alignment will improve your overall golf game

GOLF TIP: Proper alignment will improve your overall golf game

Proper alignment is one of the most overlooked problems in golf. There are five sights on the body to aim: the shoulders, elbow to elbow, hips, knees, and toe to toe. The shoulders are the primary sights, and they control the swing plane axis. The feet have very little to... Read more

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
19
Followers
17
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...