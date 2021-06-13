Sports wrap: Williamsport

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

GOLF TIP: Proper alignment will improve your overall golf game Proper alignment is one of the most overlooked problems in golf. There are five sights on the body to aim: the shoulders, elbow to elbow, hips, knees, and toe to toe. The shoulders are the primary sights, and they control the swing plane axis. The feet have very little to...

Two Warriors earn Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars acclaim WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Two Lycoming College men's cross country student-athletes earned recognition as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars by the periodical Diverse Issues in Higher Education in its April 29 issue. Senior Guillermo Quintero Gorostieta (Austin, Texas/KIPP Austin) and junior Diego Pallares (Cicero, Ill./Bulls College Prep) were each named to the third team.

Spikes drop heartbreaker to Williamsport on Thursday UNIVERSITY PARK — Marques Paige's two-run dinger in the ninth drew the State College Spikes close, but a big top of the ninth for the Williamsport Crosscutters enabled them to take a 7-5 decision on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Paige now leads the Major League Baseball...

