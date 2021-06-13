Your Zanesville lifestyle news

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

TRENDING NOW

Cancer Survivors Celebrate Life at Genesis ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Genesis HealthCare System held a special drive-through Celebrate Life event for cancer survivors on Sunday, June 6, National Cancer Survivors Day®. Cancer survivors celebrated and received gifts and cheers from the Genesis Cancer Care Center staff. Approximately 130 cars drove through the cruise-in-themed event. Music, clowns and... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week, Announces Soft Opening MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society has named Jillian its pet of the week. Jillian is a three month old American Pit Bull, Terrier mix. She came to the shelter in May and while her brother was recently adopted, Jillian is looking to find her forever home. She loves... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Prophets Park Amrou Grotto and South Zanesville Fire Department to Hold Meat Raffle The South Zanesville Fire Department and Prophets Park Amrou Grotto are partnering up for a meat raffle Saturday, June 12 to raise funds for both organizations. Admission, which is open to the public, is $5. Then individual raffle tickets to play the chance games will be one to two dollars, depending on which meat will be won for that particular game. Read more

LATEST NEWS