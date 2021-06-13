Cancel
Florence, AL

Florence sports digest: Top stories today

Florence Dispatch
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Florence sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more Florence sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Florence / waaytv.com

Josh Willingham introduced as Mars Hill's new head baseball coach

Josh Willingham introduced as Mars Hill's new head baseball coach

Sometimes life comes full circle. That was definitely the case in Florence Thursday as former major league outfielder Josh Willingham was introduced as Mars Hill Bible’s head baseball coach. Willingham played high school ball for the Panthers and collegiately at UNA before spending 11 seasons in the major leagues. The... Read more

Comments
avatar

they had a coach that had won two or three state titles what happened to him

Florence / timesdaily.com

UNA board of trustees approves funding for new turf on soccer field

UNA board of trustees approves funding for new turf on soccer field

FLORENCE — For Chris Walker and the North Alabama soccer team, the upcoming season offers a nice reset. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month. Read more

Willingham Mars Hill coach

Willingham Mars Hill coach

Florence / waaytv.com

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

