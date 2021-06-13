Florence sports digest: Top stories today

(FLORENCE, AL) Florence sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Florence sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Josh Willingham introduced as Mars Hill's new head baseball coach Sometimes life comes full circle. That was definitely the case in Florence Thursday as former major league outfielder Josh Willingham was introduced as Mars Hill Bible’s head baseball coach. Willingham played high school ball for the Panthers and collegiately at UNA before spending 11 seasons in the major leagues. The... Read more

TOP VIEWED

UNA board of trustees approves funding for new turf on soccer field FLORENCE — For Chris Walker and the North Alabama soccer team, the upcoming season offers a nice reset. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Willingham Mars Hill coach Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE