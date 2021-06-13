What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Delano
KCFD firefighters free puppy that got head stuck in gate
Kern County winner drawn at California vaccine lottery drawing
One person in Kern County will be getting a $50,000 check after being drawn Friday at California's second "Vax for the Win" drawing Read more
Amazing that they need to offer money to get vaccinated, might be a problem with the drug
2 likes
I wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t any real winners. Probably rigged by some kind of actors to say they’ve won just to get people vaccinated.
3 likes 2 dislikes
Kern County Animal Services in desperate need of fosters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Animal Services Department shared on social media that they in desperate need of foster homes for the shelter dogs. The department says the shelter is completely full with dogs who would love a chance to get out of their kennel. Fostering saves lives, helps... Read more
if I wasn't full up with feral cats that I'm taming and rehoming I may consider it. but 18 cats and a limited income is way to much for this senior.
1 like
California is reopening Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
This is the last weekend before California reopens this coming Tuesday. With it comes changes to several different things including places where you need to wear a mask. Read more
Vaccine plus I had the virus no way I’m going to wear a mask. Throw me out. I’ll buy it online. All about controlling you. This was a test.
3 likes