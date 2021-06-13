Cancel
Delano, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Delano

Delano Daily
 7 days ago

(DELANO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Delano, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Delano area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kern County / youtube.com

KCFD firefighters free puppy that got head stuck in gate

KCFD firefighters free puppy that got head stuck in gate Read more

California / turnto23.com

Kern County winner drawn at California vaccine lottery drawing

One person in Kern County will be getting a $50,000 check after being drawn Friday at California's second "Vax for the Win" drawing Read more

Comments
Amazing that they need to offer money to get vaccinated, might be a problem with the drug

I wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t any real winners. Probably rigged by some kind of actors to say they’ve won just to get people vaccinated.

Kern County / bakersfieldnow.com

Kern County Animal Services in desperate need of fosters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Animal Services Department shared on social media that they in desperate need of foster homes for the shelter dogs. The department says the shelter is completely full with dogs who would love a chance to get out of their kennel. Fostering saves lives, helps... Read more

Comments
if I wasn't full up with feral cats that I'm taming and rehoming I may consider it. but 18 cats and a limited income is way to much for this senior.

California / turnto23.com

California is reopening Tuesday: Here's what you need to know

This is the last weekend before California reopens this coming Tuesday. With it comes changes to several different things including places where you need to wear a mask. Read more

Comments
Vaccine plus I had the virus no way I’m going to wear a mask. Throw me out. I’ll buy it online. All about controlling you. This was a test.

