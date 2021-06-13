Trending lifestyle headlines in Lake Havasu City
2 more Mohave County residents die from COVID, cases rising
KINGMAN – Two more days, and two more deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County. And cases are rising again with 122 logged in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, June 9. That’s up from 83 cases in the prior seven-day span. The deaths, along with 45 new cases,... Read more
Mattel theme park coming to Arizona, complete with with Hot Wheels roller coaster
A Mattel-branded theme park with Hot Wheels and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions is planned alongside Crystal Lagoons water park in metro Phoenix. Read more
Tucson needs something. like this. Phoenix has a more things to do there all ready. there is nothing big to do for the kids. ya we have. splash pads and. funtasticks where you can play in water but it's not for. older kids or adults. they have a mini golf course. .and why come us in Tucson or has far as Sierra Vista have to drive over 50 miles to have fun. let Phoenix drive to Tucson where they can help put money in our community.
we're in a severe drought how much evaporation of water It sounds like a fun place but concerned with water restrictions coming I don't think it a good idea at this time
Anderson: Coyotes trying to continue in Sun City habitat
I just finished reading the article about the coyotes (“Coyotes infiltrating neighborhood,” Sun City Independent, May 26, 2021). I am wondering if as humans we will ever be able to coexist with anything. Things were said about what the coyotes might do. The coyotes haven’t done anything except try to... Read more
if.. people STOP... burning, the hills and woods. Y'all wouldn't have issues with wild life..
Finally an article about humans need to live WITH WONDERFUL WILDLIFE.I have always owned, horses, cats, dogs, poultry and always fence my entire property and, for 70 years never lost any animals to coyotes. In fact, like wolves, coyotes are amazing! Animals are not here for humans to hate and abuse.
More transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus is in Arizona
TGEN is reporting that the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant, is in Arizona. The company publishes a daily dashboard which reports the share of COVID-19 variants that appear in their genome sequencing by month. Read more
This is what viruses do, they mutate to a higher infectivity and a lesser mortality. Viruses typically don’t want to kill the host as it is self limiting.
and it is weaker a virus that is so deadly that everyone has to be reminded how deadly it is. look at the hospitals. but the sheep of the demmerKKKrap party will swallow just like their moms should have.
