Lake Havasu City, AZ

Trending lifestyle headlines in Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City Post
 7 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lake Havasu City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lake Havasu City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Mohave County / kdminer.com

2 more Mohave County residents die from COVID, cases rising

KINGMAN – Two more days, and two more deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County. And cases are rising again with 122 logged in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, June 9. That’s up from 83 cases in the prior seven-day span. The deaths, along with 45 new cases,... Read more

Arizona / usatoday.com

Mattel theme park coming to Arizona, complete with with Hot Wheels roller coaster

A Mattel-branded theme park with Hot Wheels and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions is planned alongside Crystal Lagoons water park in metro Phoenix. Read more

Comments
avatar

Tucson needs something. like this. Phoenix has a more things to do there all ready. there is nothing big to do for the kids. ya we have. splash pads and. funtasticks where you can play in water but it's not for. older kids or adults. they have a mini golf course. .and why come us in Tucson or has far as Sierra Vista have to drive over 50 miles to have fun. let Phoenix drive to Tucson where they can help put money in our community.

10 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

we're in a severe drought how much evaporation of water It sounds like a fun place but concerned with water restrictions coming I don't think it a good idea at this time

7 likes 1 reply

Sun City / yourvalley.net

Anderson: Coyotes trying to continue in Sun City habitat

I just finished reading the article about the coyotes (“Coyotes infiltrating neighborhood,” Sun City Independent, May 26, 2021). I am wondering if as humans we will ever be able to coexist with anything. Things were said about what the coyotes might do. The coyotes haven’t done anything except try to... Read more

Comments
avatar

if.. people STOP... burning, the hills and woods. Y'all wouldn't have issues with wild life..

11 likes

avatar

Finally an article about humans need to live WITH WONDERFUL WILDLIFE.I have always owned, horses, cats, dogs, poultry and always fence my entire property and, for 70 years never lost any animals to coyotes. In fact, like wolves, coyotes are amazing! Animals are not here for humans to hate and abuse.

9 likes

Arizona / kgun9.com

More transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus is in Arizona

TGEN is reporting that the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant, is in Arizona. The company publishes a daily dashboard which reports the share of COVID-19 variants that appear in their genome sequencing by month. Read more

Comments
avatar

This is what viruses do, they mutate to a higher infectivity and a lesser mortality. Viruses typically don’t want to kill the host as it is self limiting.

8 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

avatar

and it is weaker a virus that is so deadly that everyone has to be reminded how deadly it is. look at the hospitals. but the sheep of the demmerKKKrap party will swallow just like their moms should have.

14 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

Lake Havasu City, AZPosted by
Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City events coming up

1. MicroMania Midget Wrestling: Lake Havasu, AZ at BJs Cabana Bar; 2. Lake Brownies & Lemonade 2021; 3. BJ's Cabana Bar!; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Brownies & Lemonade Announce Stacked Lineup for First-Ever Weekend Takeover in Lake Havasu City – EDM.com;
Lake Havasu City, AZPosted by
Lake Havasu City Post

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lake Havasu City

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Havasu City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lake Havasu City, AZPosted by
Lake Havasu City Post

Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake Havasu City: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny