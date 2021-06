Fantasy Flight Games will add Nebula as its next Marvel Champions hero. Details about the Nebula Hero Pack was announced earlier today, which will add Nebula as a playable hero along with a pre-constructed deck that can be used immediately in any Marvel Champions game. Nebula's deck is built as a parallel of sorts to her sister Gamora, which is also available as a playable Marvel Champions hero. Nebula's signature ally is Gamora, and she also has at least one card that can only be played when Gamora is in play either as an ally or as another player's character. Similar to how Nebula is both Ally and Nemesis to Gamora, Gamora is also Nebula's signature Nemesis, thus representing the tense relationship the two characters share with each other.