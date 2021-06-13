Your Roswell lifestyle news
Four new COVID-19 cases Friday in Chaves County
The New Mexico Department of Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in its daily update Friday. The new cases included four in Chaves County, 35 in Bernalillo County, 32 in San Juan County and 10 in Santa Fe County. Nineteen counties and the Otero County Processing Center each reported fewer than 10 cases. Read more
Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico
No matter where you are in the Land of Enchantment, you will find something truly, well, enchanting. Located in the Lincoln National Forest is the Tunnel Vista Trail, a short trail that will lead you to something spectacular — a waterfall swimming hole in New Mexico. Grab your swimsuit, a good pair of shoes, and […] The post Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
Nothing to see here ! Go to N C. If you want beautiful
1 like 3 replies
Of main concern in any of these water sources would be microscopic things living in the water.
1 like 1 dislike 2 replies
Bzzy Bees (Full) Paint Class
NEW LOCATION -- 320 N Main St. (behind Martin's Capitol Cafe) Read more
Summer events to be held at Roswell's Spring River Zoo
