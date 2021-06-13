Cancel
Roswell, NM

Your Roswell lifestyle news

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 7 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Life in Roswell has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Chaves County / rdrnews.com

Four new COVID-19 cases Friday in Chaves County

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in its daily update Friday. The new cases included four in Chaves County, 35 in Bernalillo County, 32 in San Juan County and 10 in Santa Fe County. Nineteen counties and the Otero County Processing Center each reported fewer than 10 cases. Read more

New Mexico / onlyinyourstate.com

Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico

No matter where you are in the Land of Enchantment, you will find something truly, well, enchanting. Located in the Lincoln National Forest is the Tunnel Vista Trail, a short trail that will lead you to something spectacular — a waterfall swimming hole in New Mexico. Grab your swimsuit, a good pair of shoes, and […] The post Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Comments
avatar

Nothing to see here ! Go to N C. If you want beautiful

1 like 3 replies

avatar

Of main concern in any of these water sources would be microscopic things living in the water.

1 like 1 dislike 2 replies

Roswell / roswell-nm.gov

Bzzy Bees (Full) Paint Class

NEW LOCATION -- 320 N Main St. (behind Martin's Capitol Cafe) Read more

Roswell / youtube.com

Summer events to be held at Roswell's Spring River Zoo

Summer events to be held at Roswell's Spring River Zoo Read more

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Roswell Today

Events on the Roswell calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Arts and Craft Fair at the Roswell Zoo; 3. UFO Festival and Retreat in Roswell, NM.; 4. Phlebotomy Certification - Roswell, NM; 5. Keep Roswell Beautiful Board Meeting;