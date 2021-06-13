Fairbanks sports lineup: What’s trending

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fairbanks area.

Nanooks Men’s Basketball hosts youth skills camp FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As most athletes know, there is no offseason - especially when it comes to skill development. The University of Men’s Basketball program opened a summer full of youth camps hosted by the Athletic Department with a three-day training session for local boys and girls from grades 4-9 at their home gym of the UAF Patty Center. The camp was instructed by coaches Greg Sparling and Jesse Brown, as well as current players who are ready to return to the court for the 2021-22 season. Read more

Legion baseball gets started in Alaska With the high school baseball season finished, American Legion baseball takes over. Alaska’s summer season for 13 to 19 year olds officially started over Memorial Day weekend but began in earnest on Monday. For the second straight summer, Kodiak Post 17 will not be part of the league. According to... Read more

Late Home Run lifts Alaska Goldpanners to home-opening victory FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Peanuts and Cracker Jacks are back. The smell of freshly cut grass is back. ‘Happy Boy’ is back. The Alaska Goldpanners are back. After a two year absence from Growden Memorial Park, nearly 500 Fairbanks baseball fans showed they were eager for their return - and got a pretty good show against the Orange County Riptide. Read more

