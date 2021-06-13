Cancel
Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks sports lineup: What’s trending

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fairbanks area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Nanooks Men’s Basketball hosts youth skills camp

Nanooks Men’s Basketball hosts youth skills camp

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As most athletes know, there is no offseason - especially when it comes to skill development. The University of Men’s Basketball program opened a summer full of youth camps hosted by the Athletic Department with a three-day training session for local boys and girls from grades 4-9 at their home gym of the UAF Patty Center. The camp was instructed by coaches Greg Sparling and Jesse Brown, as well as current players who are ready to return to the court for the 2021-22 season. Read more

Alaska / newsminer.com

Legion baseball gets started in Alaska

Legion baseball gets started in Alaska

With the high school baseball season finished, American Legion baseball takes over. Alaska’s summer season for 13 to 19 year olds officially started over Memorial Day weekend but began in earnest on Monday. For the second straight summer, Kodiak Post 17 will not be part of the league. According to... Read more

Alaska / webcenterfairbanks.com

Late Home Run lifts Alaska Goldpanners to home-opening victory

Late Home Run lifts Alaska Goldpanners to home-opening victory

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Peanuts and Cracker Jacks are back. The smell of freshly cut grass is back. ‘Happy Boy’ is back. The Alaska Goldpanners are back. After a two year absence from Growden Memorial Park, nearly 500 Fairbanks baseball fans showed they were eager for their return - and got a pretty good show against the Orange County Riptide. Read more

Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Goldpanners home opener has distinct military flair as baseball returns to Fairbanks

Goldpanners home opener has distinct military flair as baseball returns to Fairbanks

As the Alaska Goldpanners played their first home game in two years, Growden Park filled with excitement Thursday for the return of not only baseball but the atmosphere surrounding the game. Regardless of the outcome, most individuals were happy to just be sitting in the stands again. “It’s great. I... Read more

