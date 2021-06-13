Cancel
Paducah, KY

Your Paducah lifestyle news

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 7 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Life in Paducah has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Paducah / wpsdlocal6.com

Local health care leader: Don't toss away masks just yet

Local health care leader: Don't toss away masks just yet

PADUCAH — Do I need a mask? That is the question you may be asking yourself even after the state mask mandate is lifted Friday. Some businesses, like hospitals, will still require them. Hospitals, other medical offices and some private businesses will still require them to keep everyone safe. Baptist... Read more

Paducah / metropolisplanet.com

Paducah / paducahsun.com

Quilt museum exhibit reflects on pandemic

Quilt museum exhibit reflects on pandemic

A new exhibit at Paducah's National Quilt Museum is aimed at provoking reflection on the tough times that the world has been through with COVID-19, bringing together pandemic-related pieces created since last March to the gallery. "Quarantine Quilts: Creativity in the Midst of Chaos" — juried by Sandra Sider, curator... Read more

Paducah / wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Paducah, KY
Paducah News Watch

What's up: Top news in Paducah

(PADUCAH, KY) What’s going on in Paducah? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Paducah area, click here.
Paducah, KY
Paducah News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Paducah

(PADUCAH, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Paducah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon. Murphy Express at 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 5425 Cairo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.88.