Your Paducah lifestyle news

Local health care leader: Don't toss away masks just yet PADUCAH — Do I need a mask? That is the question you may be asking yourself even after the state mask mandate is lifted Friday. Some businesses, like hospitals, will still require them. Hospitals, other medical offices and some private businesses will still require them to keep everyone safe. Baptist... Read more

Quilt museum exhibit reflects on pandemic A new exhibit at Paducah’s National Quilt Museum is aimed at provoking reflection on the tough times that the world has been through with COVID-19, bringing together pandemic-related pieces created since last March to the gallery. “Quarantine Quilts: Creativity in the Midst of Chaos” — juried by Sandra Sider, curator... Read more

