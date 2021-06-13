Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Harrisonburg

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 7 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Harrisonburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Harrisonburg / nbc29.com

CSHD sees good turnouts at schools, neighborhood vaccine clinic sites

CSHD sees good turnouts at schools, neighborhood vaccine clinic sites

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has seen COVID-19 vaccine interest slow down through the district over the last several weeks, but recently saw a bit of an uptick. CSHD told WHSV they distributed about 800 vaccines at district events two weeks ago, but last week... Read more

Harrisonburg / hburgcitizen.com

This drug keeps changing, it messes people up and it’s in Harrisonburg

This drug keeps changing, it messes people up and it’s in Harrisonburg

Sometimes it makes people agitated. In other cases, it seems to knock them out, making them difficult to wake. Commonly, it produces a zombie-like state. It’s a drug that medical professionals and authorities alike struggle to treat, regulate, and even characterize: synthetic cannabinoids, often referred to as K2 or spice. Read more

Harrisonburg / visitharrisonburgva.com

Visit Downtown

Visit Downtown

Downtown Harrisonburg, an award winning downtown which includes a Virginia Arts & Cultural District and Culinary district is the lively center of the city’s innovative and dynamic culture. Whether you decide to explore the 40-block downtown district on foot, by bike, or by car, you won’t want to miss the beautiful architecture or one-of-a-kind museums. Harrisonburg’s compact downtown gives you that sought-after small-town vibe with all the modern amenities, international cuisine, indoor and outdoor patio dining options and an array of locally-owned shops. Read more

ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Harrisonburg, VAPosted by
Harrisonburg Times

This is the cheapest gas in Harrisonburg right now

(HARRISONBURG, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Harrisonburg area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon. Walmart at 171 Burgess Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Liberty at 3305 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.