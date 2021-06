Sloclap has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming martial arts inspired combat title Sifu. It was announced earlier this year for PS4, PS5, and PC. In the brand new trailer, the protagonist enters a location simply called The Club. It is a nightclub but there is no regular dancing going on here. Instead, the protagonist steps onto the dancefloor to mete out some punishment through hand to hand combat. The majority of enemies fall but near the end of the trailer a new fighter makes her presence known, and she is much tougher than the other fighters that came before her.