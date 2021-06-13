What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) Life in Bozeman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

IDAHO, MONTANA: Forest Service Protection Sought for At Risk Wolves BOZEMAN, Montana, June 10, 2021 (ENS) – A coalition of wildlife advocates and hunters, represented by the non-profit environmental law firm Earthjustice, Wednesday asked the U.S. Forest Service to issue new protections for wolves in designated wilderness areas following Idaho and Montana’s enactment of anti-wolf laws. Submitted to Agriculture Secretary... Read more

Exclusive resort can use treated wastewater for snowmaking BOZEMAN, Mont. — State officials have granted an exclusive Montana resort a permit to use treated wastewater in its snowmaking operations. The Yellowstone Club says the plan will bolster stream flows and reduce the amount of pollution being released into the Gallatin River. The permit, granted Monday, allows the Yellowstone... Read more

New Taco Bus Opening Soon in Bozeman The Gallatin Valley can never get enough authentic Mexican restaurants and I can't wait for another one. There has been an appearance near The Cat's Paw of a giant blue bus that will be offering authentic Mexican food and we cannot wait for them to open up. Looks like the bus says Blue Taco Bus and will be in an old school bus. There is no word on when they will open up or where they will be located but they will probably be welcomed with open arms here in the Gallatin Valley. Read more

