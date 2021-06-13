Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in La Crosse

La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 7 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

La Crosse / news8000.com

Drivers urged to watch for turtles during breeding season

Drivers urged to watch for turtles during breeding season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Drivers should watch out for turtles crossing roads in our area. Most of Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species breed in late May through June. They often cross roads to lay their eggs in nests on higher ground. Turtles getting run over by cars is a leading... Read more

La Crosse / news8000.com

Want to get ice cream? Or be water sprayed? Folks in La Crosse beating the heat

Want to get ice cream? Or be water sprayed? Folks in La Crosse beating the heat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We’ve now had more than a week-long stretch of 90-plus degree temperatures in our area. It’s hot. It’s sunny. And it’s muggy. But that’s not stopping people to enjoy some tasty treats at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor. “Once June hits and it gets above... Read more

La Crosse / news8000.com

COVID-19 hospitalization rates 2.5 to 3 times more than for the flu, according to CDC study

COVID-19 hospitalization rates 2.5 to 3 times more than for the flu, according to CDC study

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Teen hospitalization rates from COVID-19 were up across the U.S. between March and April of 2021. That’s according to a CDC study. And nearly one third of those that were hospitalized were admitted into an intensive care unit. Hospitalization rates are 2.5 to 3 times... Read more

La Crosse / news8000.com

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

La Crosse News Beat

Check out these La Crosse homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3 Bedroom home with large mostly fenced backyard. Great location close to shopping, churches, bus stop, and walking distance to the pool.<p><strong>For open house