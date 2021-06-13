Trending lifestyle headlines in Cookeville
Plant Lovers' Almanac: Poison hemlock is noxious, toxic and growing near you
My family and I recently returned from a week’s vacation that took us to Cookeville, Tennessee. Cookeville is situated in north central Tennessee between Knoxville (East) and Nashville (West) near the Tennessee-Kentucky border in the Lake Cumberland region. As we traveled Interstate 71 and later 1-75 southbound, I noticed the... Read more
A family's COVID journey
Fighting COVID is an ongoing battle for a Cookeville family. A battle that began in December of 2020 and will be one they will fight for years to come. Tammy Mott was diagnosed Dec. … Read more
Friends of the Cookeville Putnam County Animals holds ribbon cutting
COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 9 to celebrate the Friends of Cookeville Putnam County Animals – The Mary Ayers Education Center new building located at 2650 Gainesboro Grade. For more information, call 931-526-3647. Read more
Middle Tennessee man arrested for animal cruelty after 150+ cows found dead
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 59-year-old man is behind bars after an animal cruelty investigation in Putnam County. The sheriff's office says the investigation began in February when deputies were called to the Lake Hill Road area in response to cows being shot. "As the investigation ensued, it was... Read more
People run out of money or get overwhelmed with animals sometimes but if he would have asked someone to take them when he realized he couldn't care for them anymore he or the animals wouldn't be in this situation.
i hope he is punished to the full extent of the law. If he felt he couldn't keep anymore, he had many other options. Animals count on us. He deserves to be punished
