Trending lifestyle headlines in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Cookeville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Plant Lovers' Almanac: Poison hemlock is noxious, toxic and growing near you My family and I recently returned from a week’s vacation that took us to Cookeville, Tennessee. Cookeville is situated in north central Tennessee between Knoxville (East) and Nashville (West) near the Tennessee-Kentucky border in the Lake Cumberland region. As we traveled Interstate 71 and later 1-75 southbound, I noticed the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

A family's COVID journey Fighting COVID is an ongoing battle for a Cookeville family. A battle that began in December of 2020 and will be one they will fight for years to come. Tammy Mott was diagnosed Dec. … Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Friends of the Cookeville Putnam County Animals holds ribbon cutting COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 9 to celebrate the Friends of Cookeville Putnam County Animals – The Mary Ayers Education Center new building located at 2650 Gainesboro Grade. For more information, call 931-526-3647. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE