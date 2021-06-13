Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 7 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Manhattan sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Manhattan / littleapplepost.com

Presentation Explores Legacy of African American Baseball

Presentation Explores Legacy of African American Baseball

Manhattan Juneteenth will host “The Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown,” a presentation and discussion by Phil S. Dixon on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:30pm at Douglass Activity Center, 925 Yuma Street. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program which is made possible by Humanities... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Manhattan / themercury.com

Area softball: Manhattan Moxie wins Under Armour Classic

Area softball: Manhattan Moxie wins Under Armour Classic

The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U Softball team took home the championship trophy in the Bite Outta Little Apple tournament last weekend. Prime beat Top Gun 4-1 to take the title and cap an undefeated weekend. Candace Lippe pitched to Allison Adams, and the pitcher-catcher duo started the scoring for Manhattan. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Manhattan / themercury.com

Area softball: Manhattan Moxie wins Under Armour Classic

Area softball: Manhattan Moxie wins Under Armour Classic

The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U Softball team took home the championship trophy in the Bite Outta Little Apple tournament last weekend. Prime beat Top Gun 4-1 to take the title and cap an undefeated weekend. Candace Lippe pitched to Allison Adams, and the pitcher-catcher duo started the scoring for Manhattan. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Manhattan / littleapplepost.com

Presentation Explores Legacy of African American Baseball

Presentation Explores Legacy of African American Baseball

Manhattan Juneteenth will host “The Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown,” a presentation and discussion by Phil S. Dixon on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:30pm at Douglass Activity Center, 925 Yuma Street. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program which is made possible by Humanities... Read more

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
9
Followers
19
Post
815
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Manhattan Digest

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manhattan

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Terrific 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Manhattan. This home has an open floor plan and great space. The kitchen has an island and
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Manhattan Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manhattan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.