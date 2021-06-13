Manhattan sports lineup: What’s trending

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Presentation Explores Legacy of African American Baseball Manhattan Juneteenth will host “The Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown,” a presentation and discussion by Phil S. Dixon on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:30pm at Douglass Activity Center, 925 Yuma Street. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program which is made possible by Humanities... Read more

Area softball: Manhattan Moxie wins Under Armour Classic The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U Softball team took home the championship trophy in the Bite Outta Little Apple tournament last weekend. Prime beat Top Gun 4-1 to take the title and cap an undefeated weekend. Candace Lippe pitched to Allison Adams, and the pitcher-catcher duo started the scoring for Manhattan. Read more

