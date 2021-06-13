Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Contraband

Microsoft has taken advantage of E3 2021 to bring back one of the services that its followers liked the most during the times of Xbox One. We refer to Xbox Design Lab, an option in Xbox website that from now on will allow us create our own command and customize each and every one of its aesthetic characteristics. And when we say all, they are all. The color of the crosshead, the color of the triggers, the shade of the share button, and so on. We have a palette of 18 colors to choose from and we can mix them as many times as we want and get as fussy as we want.