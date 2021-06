Lakeside, mountainside, beachside or right in your backyard, a picnic is a summer treasure. You might be planning picnics or alfresco dining celebrations this summer. It will be a breath of fresh air to not be socially distanced. We wait all winter to enjoy some cherished moments outdoors under blue skies in the warm sun or under glittering stars. Next to the company of great friends and relatives, and perhaps an amazing view, a picnic ought to have great food and drink. It is usually a tradition to contribute a dish or drink for everyone to enjoy.