In this gameplay trailer of Marvel's Guaridans of the Galaxy, you take control of Star-Lord and are able to decide which dialogue branch you want to take. We see the full Guardians team deciding how to tackle their mission. Star-Lord and crew travel to an alien planet with extreme weather, where you'll traverse the terrain and battle against alien monsters in this third person action adventure game. Blasting music from your tape deck will give everyone a combat boost. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releas.