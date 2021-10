Disney has announced a delay in the release of multiple Marvel films that are slated to come out over the course of 2022 and 2023. The first major change we see is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being delayed about a month and a half, thus pushing the films with a following release date about the same. While this news may seem shocking, sources at Deadline claim this is not the result of any major problems, however, is the result of the fact that”some titles are contending with finishing scenarios while others are in production.” That being said, these delays are only for the films that are scheduled to be released and appear to have no effect on the streaming series at Disney+.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO