Final Fantasy XIV gets its next big expansion with Endwalker this November, and it’s set to be the biggest expansion for the MMORPG yet. It certainly has a tough act to follow given how awesome Shadowbringers was, but it looks like it’s up to meeting that challenge. During a preview session, we were able to get hands-on with the expansion in a limited fashion, including a dungeon dive into The Tower of Zot. Yep, it’s got the jamming tunes we all remember from its inception in Final Fantasy IV. I love Final Fantasy IV, so this dungeon really conjured up some bonus nostalgia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO