Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

Lifestyle wrap: State College

Posted by 
State College Voice
State College Voice
 7 days ago

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in State College, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the State College area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
State College / onwardstate.com

Allen Street Jersey Mike’s Closes, Eyes New Location

Allen Street Jersey Mike’s Closes, Eyes New Location

Downtown State College’s Jersey Mike’s Subs has closed its doors, according to a note posted in its window this week. Jersey Mike’s, located at 128 S. Allen Street, isn’t leaving State College for good, though. A sign on its door said the franchise is moving to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
State College / psu.edu

Happy Valley Restaurant Week brings limited-edition dishes to State College

Happy Valley Restaurant Week brings limited-edition dishes to State College

Happy Valley Restaurant Week will allow various State College restaurants to present special, limited-edition dishes from June 21-27, according to a Friday release. Throughout the week, nearly 12 local restaurants will each showcase a dish that will only be available for the aforementioned time frame. For example, Pine Grove Hall... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
State College / psu.edu

Jersey Mike's Subs to move from downtown State College location

Jersey Mike's Subs to move from downtown State College location

Jersey Mike's Subs on Allen Street in downtown State College is now closed, according to a sign on its window. The sandwich chain will move to a new location at Hills Plaza on June 16, the sign said. Hills Plaza is located on State College's South Atherton Street. Though its... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
State College / statecollege.com

Rita’s Italian Ice Set to Open New Location on North Atherton Street

Rita’s Italian Ice Set to Open New Location on North Atherton Street

A place for sweet summertime treats is returning to the State College area next week. Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is set to open on Tuesday at 1609 N. Atherton St., company spokesperson Madalyn Weintraub said. The store is located next to Champs Sports Grill. Rita’s operated at 119... Read more

State College Voice

State College Voice

State College, PA
4
Followers
19
Post
387
Views
ABOUT

With State College Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Lifestyle
State College, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related