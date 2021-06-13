Cancel
Logan, UT

Trending lifestyle headlines in Logan

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
(LOGAN, UT) Life in Logan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

La Habra / pcccourier.com

Review: And that’s the way the cookie ‘Crumbl’s’

Review: And that’s the way the cookie ‘Crumbl’s’

From “bringing families and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world” (as stated on their pink boxes) to expanding over 175 locations in 31 states in only 4 years. Attention all cookieholics, Crumbl is by far the most delicious, melt in your mouth, ooey gooey... Read more

Logan / kvnutalk.com

site of former A&W will soon house Cafe Zupas in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

site of former A&W will soon house Cafe Zupas in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The vacant corner of 700 North Main Street in Logan may not be vacant for much longer. Documents have been filed in Logan City for a new Cafe Zupas to occupy the space that A&W once occupied for decades before it shut down in 2018. Several months after the restaurant closed it was torn down. Read more

Nibley / nibleycity.com

Heritage Days Discovery Hunt via Goose Chase!

Heritage Days Discovery Hunt via Goose Chase!

Sign up your family team for FREE, and complete fun challenges for a chance at $300 in prizes from MyDiscoveryDestination.com. Challenges include unique Nibley Heritage Days experiences, or are fun random challenges. Plan on an experience suitable for all ages, and even more fun than chasing a goose. HOW TO... Read more

ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

