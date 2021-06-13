Trending lifestyle headlines in Logan

(LOGAN, UT) Life in Logan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Review: And that’s the way the cookie ‘Crumbl’s’ From “bringing families and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world” (as stated on their pink boxes) to expanding over 175 locations in 31 states in only 4 years. Attention all cookieholics, Crumbl is by far the most delicious, melt in your mouth, ooey gooey... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

site of former A&W will soon house Cafe Zupas in Logan – Cache Valley Daily LOGAN – The vacant corner of 700 North Main Street in Logan may not be vacant for much longer. Documents have been filed in Logan City for a new Cafe Zupas to occupy the space that A&W once occupied for decades before it shut down in 2018. Several months after the restaurant closed it was torn down. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Heritage Days Discovery Hunt via Goose Chase! Sign up your family team for FREE, and complete fun challenges for a chance at $300 in prizes from MyDiscoveryDestination.com. Challenges include unique Nibley Heritage Days experiences, or are fun random challenges. Plan on an experience suitable for all ages, and even more fun than chasing a goose. HOW TO... Read more

TOP VIEWED