Marvel's Avengers had a pretty bad launch and has never managed to recover as the game still has a pretty low amount of people playing at any given time. One would think the imperative for the devs and publishers in such a situation would be to do everything in their power to regain some of the lost players since they are planning to support the game as a live service. However, that did not happen to be the case and Crystal Dynamics decided to announce they would break a promise that was given before the launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO