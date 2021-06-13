Cancel
Wisconsin State

VIDEO | Julie Haberman Osmus and Gordon Haberman keynote address at dedication of Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 13, 2021 – Kewaskum, Wi – More than 100 people gathered on a steam Sunday afternoon for the dedication of the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center. Gordon Haberman and his daughter Julie gave the keynote address where they spoke about Andrea Lyn Haberman who lost her life on September 11, 2001. She was among the 69 killed on the 92nd floor of the North Tower.

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
