Trending sports headlines in Portland

June 10 high school sports playoffs 10pm recap Highlights from the baseball and softball playoffs.

Fisher Cats finally save a baseball game PORTLAND, MAINE – It took over a month, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats have finally recorded a save in 2021. Their first save of the year, the last team in the Double-A Northeast to get their first save, came on Thursday night as the Fisher Cats (11-21) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (20-13), 5-3.

Suds and sports: Vaccination clinics target younger Mainers PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Maine's COVID-19 vaccination clinics are targeting young people at baseball games and breweries. Northern Light Health had a pop-up clinic at the Portland Sea Dogs game Thursday night. And a mobile vaccination clinic operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up shop through the weekend at the Rising Tide brewery in Portland. Next week, MaineHealth will be sponsoring a clinic at Maine Beer Co. in Freeport.

