A new study has revealed that the US had a few cases of Covid-19 even before health experts officially recognised the first coronavirus case in the country.A blood sample analysis of 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the largest and latest study to suggest that Covid-19 cases popped up in the country as early as December 2019. The first official case was reported in January 2020 when a traveller who had returned from Wuhan on 15 January sought help for his symptoms at a clinic in Washington, DC, on 19 January. The Associated Press reported that the analysis was...