What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Gadsden

CDC warns that RSV, a respiratory illness, is spreading across Alabama, the South
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an advisory warning about RSV, a respiratory illness the agency said is spreading quickly across the South. A Health Advisory Network warning was issued to doctors and healthcare providers this week advising them to be on the watch for the virus, which can cause pneumonia and other health complications, CNN first reported. Read more
RSV has been around for years. my son was hospitalized with it as a baby. It presents as the common cold to most people.
they say things like this to get the people panicked. ... if I'm not mistaken, didn't covid increase this risk... as well as the vaccines . yet they don't mention this in order to keep in that injection chair .. 🤣🤣🤣 don't always believe what the media says..
Casting on the Coosa: The boathouse and bilge pump blues
It’s been a week of dod-ging rain and getting together a fishing report of some kind. We can start with this past weekend, when my river time was cut down to only a few hours late Sunday after-noon. My wife Texann and I had The Hurricane most of the weekend since her youn-ger sister Finley was a little under the weather. Read more
Granni-Wese’s Stove Pot Roast, Jewel Couch’s Broccoli Rice Casserole, Jane Farmer’s Japanese Fruit Pies and Myrtle Connell Lowe’s Creamy Peanut Butter Pie
Granni-Wese’s (Louise Stallings) Stove Pot Roast. Season the roast with salt and pepper and sear on all sides on the gas grill outside (this was Pepa’s job!) Once it is brown on all sides, bring it in and place in a Dutch oven placed on the stove. Add water to the pan, covering at least two-thirds of the roast. Add a generous splash of olive oil, a touch of garlic powder and a small splash of Worcestershire sauce to the water, stirring to combine. Cover the Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid. Cook roast on low for three and one-half to four and one-half hours, flipping as necessary and also add water when needed, one-fourth of a cup at a time. Read more
DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On my 'weird memory' (or did I really read that book?)
I’ve joked over the years about my “weird memory.” When I remember something, it’s likely an image first. For example, writing that column about the Hardy Boys series of books a few weeks ago, I consulted a website that listed the titles of the original books, but I couldn’t remember if I’d read them until I looked at the cover artwork. Then, it was “oh, yeah — I read that one and that one and that one …” — picked them all right out. Read more