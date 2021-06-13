Cancel
Dover, DE

Trending lifestyle headlines in Dover

Posted by 
Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 7 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Life in Dover has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Dover / doverpost.com

'Not going to take this lying down': Dover mayor considers federal lawsuit to get more COVID aid

'Not going to take this lying down': Dover mayor considers federal lawsuit to get more COVID aid

When American Rescue Plan funding was determined for each city, Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen felt his city didn't get its fair share. So the mayor is considering all options to get the funding he feels the city deserves. Christiansen is considering taking legal action against the federal government to get... Read more

How is a Riverwalk related to Covid-19? How about using the money to stay off a property tax increase?

maybe you should install parking meters in abandoned downtown Dover.

Dover / delawarepublic.org

Presbyterian Church of Dover creates memorial to honor coronavirus victims

Presbyterian Church of Dover creates memorial to honor coronavirus victims

The Presbyterian Church of Dover is remembering victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial. If you walk by the church on S. State Street, you’ll see colorful tubes stacked together on the church’s front lawn. The church’s interim pastor Reverend Duke Dixon says each tube represents a person in... Read more

Dover / delawarepublic.org

Dover / cbslocal.com

Firefly Festival Single Day Passes Go On Sale Tuesday

Firefly Festival Single Day Passes Go On Sale Tuesday

If you wanna go to a music festival, but you can't get off work, a limited run of single-day passes to the four-day-long Firefly Festival will go on sale Tuesday morning. Read more

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dover, DE Posted by
Dover News Watch

Dover events coming soon

1. Adoracion en Espanol/Spanish Worship; 2. Central DE NPHC Health & Wealth Fashion Show; 3. #dogood Benefit for Young Survivors in Action - DBCC; 4. A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle →; 5. A Dark Moon Circle: That Was Then, This Is Now;
Dover, DE Posted by
Dover News Watch

Dover calendar: Coming events

1. IPO 14th Anniversary Open House and KWC Fundraiser; 2. Let's Do Trivia! @ Fraizers Restaurant; 3. Reiki Workshop for Self Love + Empowerment; 4. Paint Nite: The Original Paint and Sip Party; 5. Sifting Through History: Hands-on Archaeology;
Dover, DE Posted by
Dover News Watch

Top homes for sale in Dover

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Boardwalk is a cozy, ranch home that features three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The owners suite is comfortably tucked at