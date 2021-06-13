Trending lifestyle headlines in Dover

(DOVER, DE) Life in Dover has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

'Not going to take this lying down': Dover mayor considers federal lawsuit to get more COVID aid When American Rescue Plan funding was determined for each city, Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen felt his city didn't get its fair share. So the mayor is considering all options to get the funding he feels the city deserves. Christiansen is considering taking legal action against the federal government to get... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Presbyterian Church of Dover creates memorial to honor coronavirus victims The Presbyterian Church of Dover is remembering victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial. If you walk by the church on S. State Street, you’ll see colorful tubes stacked together on the church’s front lawn. The church’s interim pastor Reverend Duke Dixon says each tube represents a person in... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Presbyterian Church of Dover creates memorial to honor coronavirus victims The Presbyterian Church of Dover is remembering victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial. If you walk by the church on S. State Street, you’ll see colorful tubes stacked together on the church’s front lawn. The church’s interim pastor Reverend Duke Dixon says each tube represents a person in... Read more

TOP VIEWED