Trending lifestyle headlines in Dover

'Not going to take this lying down': Dover mayor considers federal lawsuit to get more COVID aid
When American Rescue Plan funding was determined for each city, Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen felt his city didn't get its fair share. So the mayor is considering all options to get the funding he feels the city deserves. Christiansen is considering taking legal action against the federal government to get... Read more
How is a Riverwalk related to Covid-19? How about using the money to stay off a property tax increase?
maybe you should install parking meters in abandoned downtown Dover.
Presbyterian Church of Dover creates memorial to honor coronavirus victims
The Presbyterian Church of Dover is remembering victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial. If you walk by the church on S. State Street, you’ll see colorful tubes stacked together on the church’s front lawn. The church’s interim pastor Reverend Duke Dixon says each tube represents a person in... Read more
Firefly Festival Single Day Passes Go On Sale Tuesday
If you wanna go to a music festival, but you can't get off work, a limited run of single-day passes to the four-day-long Firefly Festival will go on sale Tuesday morning. Read more