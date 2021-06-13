Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Eau Claire
Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in Friday’s DHS update
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Friday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard for COVID-19 shows that the seven-day average for new positive cases of the virus are at the lowest levels since late March of 2020. The seven-day average for cases dipped from 129 to 121 in Friday’s update... Read more
Hospice chaplain preaches hope, even in full PPE amid pandemic
EAU CLAIRE — Karl Schearer was on his way to comfort hospice patients at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his vehicle packed with personal protective equipment and his target audience isolated from family and friends because of coronavirus safety protocols, the St. Croix Hospice chaplain was following his usual routine in highly unusual times. Read more
If you have not met Chaplain Schearer, you have likely missed knowing one of the most charismatic and uplifting people on the planet. A Godsend to our family in a time of loss. St. Croix Hospice is so lucky to have him. ❤️
COVID-19 activity level drops to medium or low for most of Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Thursday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard indicated that disease activity level across Wisconsin is clearly trending downwards. For the past week, 39 counties have been at a high level of disease activity, while 33 counties have been at medium. In Thursday’s update, just... Read more
At a Handful of Eau Claire Restaurants and Bars, Tipping is No Longer Necessary. What Does This Mean for Workers, Patrons, and the Industry?
When The Informalist, The Lakely, Dive, The Fire House, and several other Eau Claire establishments owned or managed by Pablo Group reopened June 1, there was something new on the menu. It’s wasn’t a tasty new entree or an elaborate new cocktail: It was a statement that – contrary to longstanding American tradition – patrons at these businesses are no longer expected to tip. Read more