Salisbury, MD

Trending sports headlines in Salisbury

Salisbury Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Salisbury sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Salisbury sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Salisbury / wmdt.com

Parkside shuts out Kent Island to capture the 2A East Region II title, Rams advance to the Elite Eight

Parkside shuts out Kent Island to capture the 2A East Region II title, Rams advance to the Elite Eight

SALISBURY, MD.- In a 1-0 nail biter with Kent Island, the Parkside Rams captured their second straight region title to advance to the Elite Eight on Monday. The remaining eight teams will be reseeded based off of regular season records. As the rain came down at the Henry S Parker...

Salisbury / wmdt.com

Parkside boys lax takes second consecutive regional title

Parkside boys lax takes second consecutive regional title

SALISBURY, Md- The Parkside Rams took their second consecutive 2A East regional crown on Friday, defeating Stephen Decatur 11-8. Tied at 5 at the half, the Rams doubled up the Seahawks in the second half, outscoring the visitors 6-3. Parkside moves on to the state quarterfinals on Monday, and will...

Quantico / myeasternshoremd.com

United Way Open raises more than $22,000

United Way Open raises more than $22,000

QUANTICO, MD — United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore was excited to host the 2021 United Way Open at Green Hill Country Club in Quantico, Maryland, on Friday, May 14, the agency's first tournament in over 10 years. A total of 22 teams joined UWLES for a fun afternoon...

ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

