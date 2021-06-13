Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Sanford
Hospital offers mammograms on the move
UNC Rex Healthcare’s mobile mammography bus came to Sanford on Friday to provide free healthcare to area residents. The mobile mammography unit, parked outside the Lee County Enrichment Center, worked with the county health department to schedule patients. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 35-39, said outreach coordinator Wendy Avery. The 3D scans are used to detect breast cancer in its early stages, she added. Read more
How come we don't know these things until after they happen? wtf. I am in Lee Co and need one!!
Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off
The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off. Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays. Chris Johns, the owner of... Read more
I worked at Home Depot, as a Kitchen Designer for 12 years .. Sunday was their day not employees.... many jobs do not care about employees at all... BUT this man is trying to do the right thing.
Come in at 3am and open. Do your paperwork then close at 4am. I'll bet there's nothing in the lease that dictates the hours you must be open.
Governor Cooper extends State of Emergency in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday that he signed an Executive Order to extend pandemic response measures in North Carolina. Officials say the State of Emergency allows North Carolina to have easier access to some federal funding including, FEMA Public Assistance reimbursement. Schools can follow uniform safety guidelines outlined by the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit under the State of Emergency. Read more
Florida and Georgia have been wide open for months but Ole Roy wants to keep his thumb on the button so he can have more power. Hope they audit NC too
Roy cooper is for the people I respect that guy god bless you some might not like it but he knows what he doing
North Carolina to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new lottery in North Carolina will give the more than 4.6 million vaccinated residents across the state a different kind of shot: a chance to win $1 million. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that those who have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and... Read more
bribing is a sin against God our father. im still not getting it. i was born with a immunity system and getting that vaccine will weaken you immune system. im covered by the blood of Jesus Christ my savior who died for me. i have been around people with covid/the flu and didn't catch it.
Absolutely disgraceful.. They have never gave incentives to get vaccines before, so why now, it was always your choice.. Why now.. Makes you wonder....
