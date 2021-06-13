Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Hospital offers mammograms on the move UNC Rex Healthcare’s mobile mammography bus came to Sanford on Friday to provide free healthcare to area residents. The mobile mammography unit, parked outside the Lee County Enrichment Center, worked with the county health department to schedule patients. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 35-39, said outreach coordinator Wendy Avery. The 3D scans are used to detect breast cancer in its early stages, she added. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off. Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays. Chris Johns, the owner of... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Governor Cooper extends State of Emergency in North Carolina RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday that he signed an Executive Order to extend pandemic response measures in North Carolina. Officials say the State of Emergency allows North Carolina to have easier access to some federal funding including, FEMA Public Assistance reimbursement. Schools can follow uniform safety guidelines outlined by the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit under the State of Emergency. Read more

TOP VIEWED