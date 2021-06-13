Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 7 days ago

(WATERLOO, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Waterloo area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Waterloo sports. For more stories from the Waterloo area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cedar Falls / wcfcourier.com

Cedar Falls softball breaks out of slump with doubleheader win

Cedar Falls softball breaks out of slump with doubleheader win

CEDAR FALLS – The Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader had mismatch written all over it. Waterloo West entered the game with a respectable 6-5 record. Cedar Falls had lost 10 straight games while stumbling to a frustrating 1-11 start. But that’s why they play the games. The underdog Tigers rolled... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Waterloo / wcfcourier.com

Columbus rolls past East in metro baseball tilt

Columbus rolls past East in metro baseball tilt

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus erupted for eight runs in the first two innings as the Sailors scored an 9-3 metro baseball win over Waterloo East Thursday. Carter Gallagher went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and 3 RBIs, including a home run and a double. Alex Feldmann and Nick Merrifield each... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Waterloo / northwoodsleague.com

Huskies Drop Series Against Rox

Huskies Drop Series Against Rox

Huskies remain winless on the road after Rox pitching shines. St. Cloud, Minn.- After a night where the Huskies issued 14 walks and committed five errors, they were looking for something to change. They did not find that on Friday night at Joe Faber Field as the Rox sweep the series, taking game two, 12-0. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Waterloo / northwoodsleague.com

Bucks blast Express 11-3, reclaim Northwoods League’s best record

Bucks blast Express 11-3, reclaim Northwoods League’s best record

The Waterloo Bucks (9-3) used 10 runs scored over the sixth and seventh to blow by the Eau Claire Express (4-8) 11-3 on Friday evening, now standing alone with the Northwoods League’s best record. Eight of the Bucks’ starters recorded at least one hit in the win, while five posted multi-hit evenings. Thanks to losses by La Crosse and Duluth, the Bucks regained a 3.0-game lead in the Great Plains East and hold 5.0 and 6.0-game advantages on the Express and Huskies. Read more

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
16
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Waterloo, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Waterloo Sports Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related