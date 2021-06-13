Waterloo sports digest: Top stories today

(WATERLOO, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Waterloo area.

Cedar Falls softball breaks out of slump with doubleheader win CEDAR FALLS – The Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader had mismatch written all over it. Waterloo West entered the game with a respectable 6-5 record. Cedar Falls had lost 10 straight games while stumbling to a frustrating 1-11 start. But that’s why they play the games. The underdog Tigers rolled... Read more

Columbus rolls past East in metro baseball tilt WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus erupted for eight runs in the first two innings as the Sailors scored an 9-3 metro baseball win over Waterloo East Thursday. Carter Gallagher went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and 3 RBIs, including a home run and a double. Alex Feldmann and Nick Merrifield each... Read more

Huskies Drop Series Against Rox Huskies remain winless on the road after Rox pitching shines. St. Cloud, Minn.- After a night where the Huskies issued 14 walks and committed five errors, they were looking for something to change. They did not find that on Friday night at Joe Faber Field as the Rox sweep the series, taking game two, 12-0. Read more

