Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Joplin
Outlaws, Bombers postponed by rain
SEDALIA, Mo. — The second meeting between the Joplin Outlaws and Sedalia Bombers will have to wait. The Outlaws’ road MINK League contest on Friday night was postponed due to rain. A make-up date has yet to be determined. One league rain day is open in the first month of... Read more
Beiter, Griffons walk-off on the Outlaws
Niles was nails, Beiter came up big, and the Griffons got their first Gatorade shower of the season. That was the story, in short, Tuesday night at Lyons Stadium, where Nevada’s summer collegiate baseball team evened its early-season record to .500 with a thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory over the first-place Joplin Outlaws. Read more
Outlaws overwhelm Bombers, snap two-game skid
Cade Lott noted postgame that his Joplin Outlaws team has a no-tolerance policy when it comes to losing streaks. Hence the reason Joplin showed up determined to leave a two-game skid in the rearview mirror on Thursday night. Aided by a 4 for 4 showing by Lott and 13 total... Read more