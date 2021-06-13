Cancel
Joplin, MO

Sports lineup: Who's winning in Joplin

Posted by 
Joplin Updates
Joplin Updates
 7 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) Joplin sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Swimming Pool Open in Joplin

Swimming Pool Open in Joplin

Swimming Pool Open in Joplin

Outlaws, Bombers postponed by rain

Outlaws, Bombers postponed by rain

Outlaws, Bombers postponed by rain

SEDALIA, Mo. — The second meeting between the Joplin Outlaws and Sedalia Bombers will have to wait. The Outlaws’ road MINK League contest on Friday night was postponed due to rain. A make-up date has yet to be determined. One league rain day is open in the first month of... Read more

Beiter, Griffons walk-off on the Outlaws

Beiter, Griffons walk-off on the Outlaws

Beiter, Griffons walk-off on the Outlaws

Niles was nails, Beiter came up big, and the Griffons got their first Gatorade shower of the season. That was the story, in short, Tuesday night at Lyons Stadium, where Nevada’s summer collegiate baseball team evened its early-season record to .500 with a thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory over the first-place Joplin Outlaws. Read more

Joplin / joplinglobe.com

Outlaws overwhelm Bombers, snap two-game skid

Outlaws overwhelm Bombers, snap two-game skid

Cade Lott noted postgame that his Joplin Outlaws team has a no-tolerance policy when it comes to losing streaks. Hence the reason Joplin showed up determined to leave a two-game skid in the rearview mirror on Thursday night. Aided by a 4 for 4 showing by Lott and 13 total... Read more

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

