What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Statesville

Davis Medical Group opens new primary care practice
Residents of Statesville have a brand-new facility for their primary care needs. Davis Medical Group cut the ribbon on their new primary care practice located on Fern Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon, adding to the ever-growing medical row that has been built up on the east side of town. “It’s... Read more
Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off
The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off. Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays. Chris Johns, the owner of... Read more
I worked at Home Depot, as a Kitchen Designer for 12 years .. Sunday was their day not employees.... many jobs do not care about employees at all... BUT this man is trying to do the right thing.
Come in at 3am and open. Do your paperwork then close at 4am. I'll bet there's nothing in the lease that dictates the hours you must be open.
