Statesville, NC

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Statesville

Posted by 
Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 7 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Life in Statesville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Statesville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Statesville / statesville.com

Davis Medical Group opens new primary care practice

Davis Medical Group opens new primary care practice

Residents of Statesville have a brand-new facility for their primary care needs. Davis Medical Group cut the ribbon on their new primary care practice located on Fern Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon, adding to the ever-growing medical row that has been built up on the east side of town. “It’s... Read more

Emerald Isle / wcti12.com

Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off

Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off

The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off. Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays. Chris Johns, the owner of... Read more

I worked at Home Depot, as a Kitchen Designer for 12 years .. Sunday was their day not employees.... many jobs do not care about employees at all... BUT this man is trying to do the right thing.

Come in at 3am and open. Do your paperwork then close at 4am. I'll bet there's nothing in the lease that dictates the hours you must be open.

Statesville / facebook.com

We Get Results For You!

We Get Results For You!

Having peace of mind and not paying a dime to check out your roof... feels good! We love meeting new people and helping homeowners get the results their home and property deserves. We were able to assist this homeowner with getting their roof replaced through insurance. We installed CertainTeed Landmark Driftwood on this beautiful home here in Statesville, NC. This is our field of expertise, if you are looking for a roofing contractor to inspect, repair, or replace your roof and advocate on your behalf when filing a claim, then you need to give Integrity Roofing a call. ☎️ (828) 448-0855 Home & Property Owners can schedule a FREE inspection or request a FREE quote using these links: www.integrityroofingnc.com/free-roof-inspections www.integrityroofingnc.com/roofing-quotes Read more

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Nc Rrb Life
Posted by
Statesville Updates

Sunday sun alert in Statesville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STATESVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Statesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!