Trending lifestyle headlines in Leesburg
(LEESBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Leesburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Leesburg Contemplates Temporary Uses Beyond COVID
As the Town of Leesburg and the rest of the world looks to life after COVID-19, members of the Town Council will soon need to decide whether their temporary zoning allowances should stick around. The council this week voted to initiate amendments to the town’s Zoning Ordinance regarding temporary uses.... Read more
Leesburg Hosting Traveling Art Museum July 3 & 4
The Virginia Village Shopping Center off Catoctin Circle in Leesburg will play host to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ traveling museum and art studio July 3-4. The 53-foot, climate-controlled Volvo trailer will feature the exhibition,A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia. Paintings, photographs, woodblock prints, and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection will represent various styles and periods. Read more
Leesburg Contemplates Temporary Uses Beyond COVID
As the Town of Leesburg and the rest of the world looks to life after COVID-19, members of the Town Council will soon need to decide whether their temporary zoning allowances should stick around. The council this week voted to initiate amendments to the town’s Zoning Ordinance regarding temporary uses.... Read more
Casanel Vineyards and Winery Winemaker Katie Henley
Winemaker Katie Henley and her love of Norton grapes creates a huge array of Norton wines. Tassie Pippert talks with Katie at Casanel Vineyards and Winery about her experience as a winemaker and the cultivation of Norton. Foods seen in the show: Cheese Log with Sweet Pickles, Beef Roulade and Flourless Chocolate Cake are paired with different Norton wines for casual fair and fun dinner parties. Read more