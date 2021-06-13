Trending lifestyle headlines in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Leesburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Leesburg Contemplates Temporary Uses Beyond COVID As the Town of Leesburg and the rest of the world looks to life after COVID-19, members of the Town Council will soon need to decide whether their temporary zoning allowances should stick around. The council this week voted to initiate amendments to the town’s Zoning Ordinance regarding temporary uses.... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Leesburg Hosting Traveling Art Museum July 3 & 4 The Virginia Village Shopping Center off Catoctin Circle in Leesburg will play host to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ traveling museum and art studio July 3-4. The 53-foot, climate-controlled Volvo trailer will feature the exhibition,A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia. Paintings, photographs, woodblock prints, and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection will represent various styles and periods. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Leesburg Contemplates Temporary Uses Beyond COVID As the Town of Leesburg and the rest of the world looks to life after COVID-19, members of the Town Council will soon need to decide whether their temporary zoning allowances should stick around. The council this week voted to initiate amendments to the town’s Zoning Ordinance regarding temporary uses.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE