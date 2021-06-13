Lifestyle wrap: Winchester
(WINCHESTER, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Pandemic pets are not being returned at local SPCA
WINCHESTER — Although there have been national media reports about people returning pets they adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not the case at the SPCA of Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Counties. Executive Director Lavenda Denney said on Thursday the organization’s pet-surrender rate has not changed for years. “On average for the last... Read more
Skyline senior delivers comfort to children experiencing trauma
WINCHESTER — About 14 years ago, when Kate Colley was 4 years old, she was removed by local officials from an abusive situation. At the time, she remembers receiving a bag that contained a stuffed animal, a blanket, a coloring book and a wooden block puzzle from the Winchester Department of Social Services. Read more
Northam will let Virginia coronavirus state of emergency expire June 30
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will not renew the coronavirus-related state of emergency in Virginia when it expires June 30. “With 68.7 percent of Virginia adults at least partially vaccinated and cases and hospitalizations at record lows, COVID-19 is no longer an immediate emergency in our commonwealth,” Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, told WTOP in an email Friday. “Therefore, Governor Northam will not extend Virginia’s State of Emergency when it expires at the end of this month.” Read more
The governor should not have the right to mandate restrictions on breathing or livlihood! We can make our own best decision given true facts.
18 likes 3 dislikes 5 replies
Worst governor in the long history of Virginia. Far Left Wing Policies showed he did not care at all for the larger majority of Virginians. Those who are not far left.
14 likes 2 replies
VERIFY: When Virginia lifts its state of emergency, will it be illegal to wear a mask?
WASHINGTON — In May, Virginia turned a big COVID-19 corner. The first was on May 14 when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam lifted the state's mask mandate, then again on May 28 when capacity and distancing restrictions in businesses and public spaces ended. The next key date will be June 30... Read more
these are different and most assuredly difficult times I work with the public and wish they would respect me and keep wearing their masks
9 likes 1 dislike 23 replies
No one has the right to force healthy children and adults not to breathe fresh air freely! The government should be limited to guidelines without enforcement!
11 likes 5 dislikes 3 replies