Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Lifestyle wrap: Winchester

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 7 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Winchester / winchesterstar.com

Pandemic pets are not being returned at local SPCA

Pandemic pets are not being returned at local SPCA

WINCHESTER — Although there have been national media reports about people returning pets they adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not the case at the SPCA of Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Counties. Executive Director Lavenda Denney said on Thursday the organization’s pet-surrender rate has not changed for years. “On average for the last... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Winchester / winchesterstar.com

Skyline senior delivers comfort to children experiencing trauma

Skyline senior delivers comfort to children experiencing trauma

WINCHESTER — About 14 years ago, when Kate Colley was 4 years old, she was removed by local officials from an abusive situation. At the time, she remembers receiving a bag that contained a stuffed animal, a blanket, a coloring book and a wooden block puzzle from the Winchester Department of Social Services. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Virginia / wtop.com

Northam will let Virginia coronavirus state of emergency expire June 30

Northam will let Virginia coronavirus state of emergency expire June 30

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will not renew the coronavirus-related state of emergency in Virginia when it expires June 30. “With 68.7 percent of Virginia adults at least partially vaccinated and cases and hospitalizations at record lows, COVID-19 is no longer an immediate emergency in our commonwealth,” Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, told WTOP in an email Friday. “Therefore, Governor Northam will not extend Virginia’s State of Emergency when it expires at the end of this month.” Read more

Comments
avatar

The governor should not have the right to mandate restrictions on breathing or livlihood! We can make our own best decision given true facts.

18 likes 3 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

Worst governor in the long history of Virginia. Far Left Wing Policies showed he did not care at all for the larger majority of Virginians. Those who are not far left.

14 likes 2 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Virginia / wusa9.com

VERIFY: When Virginia lifts its state of emergency, will it be illegal to wear a mask?

VERIFY: When Virginia lifts its state of emergency, will it be illegal to wear a mask?

WASHINGTON — In May, Virginia turned a big COVID-19 corner. The first was on May 14 when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam lifted the state's mask mandate, then again on May 28 when capacity and distancing restrictions in businesses and public spaces ended. The next key date will be June 30... Read more

Comments
avatar

these are different and most assuredly difficult times I work with the public and wish they would respect me and keep wearing their masks

9 likes 1 dislike 23 replies

avatar

No one has the right to force healthy children and adults not to breathe fresh air freely! The government should be limited to guidelines without enforcement!

11 likes 5 dislikes 3 replies

Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
23
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Winchester, VAPosted by
Winchester News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Winchester right now

(WINCHESTER, VA) According to Winchester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 251 Front Royal Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.