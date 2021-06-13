Lifestyle wrap: Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pandemic pets are not being returned at local SPCA WINCHESTER — Although there have been national media reports about people returning pets they adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not the case at the SPCA of Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Counties. Executive Director Lavenda Denney said on Thursday the organization’s pet-surrender rate has not changed for years. “On average for the last... Read more

Skyline senior delivers comfort to children experiencing trauma WINCHESTER — About 14 years ago, when Kate Colley was 4 years old, she was removed by local officials from an abusive situation. At the time, she remembers receiving a bag that contained a stuffed animal, a blanket, a coloring book and a wooden block puzzle from the Winchester Department of Social Services. Read more

Northam will let Virginia coronavirus state of emergency expire June 30 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will not renew the coronavirus-related state of emergency in Virginia when it expires June 30. “With 68.7 percent of Virginia adults at least partially vaccinated and cases and hospitalizations at record lows, COVID-19 is no longer an immediate emergency in our commonwealth,” Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, told WTOP in an email Friday. “Therefore, Governor Northam will not extend Virginia’s State of Emergency when it expires at the end of this month.” Read more

