Sioux City, IA

Your Sioux City lifestyle news

Posted by 
Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 7 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sioux City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Sioux City Fire Rescue talks about kitchen safety after cooking fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue has a warning about kitchen safety. That's after firefighters were called to a home at 35th and Jennings on the northside just before 5:30 p.m. to put out a stove fire. While crews were able to put the fire out in less than a minute they say you should always pay close attention while cooking. That activity is the top cause of fires both locally and across the US. Read more

This is the County in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 16,000 new cases on June 10, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

Siouxland District Health ends COVID reporting: 'There was always going to be a stopping point'

SIOUX CITY -- Though it might have seemed as though the COVID-19 reports from Siouxland District Health Department were never going to end, that the blue-and-white chart would be a permanent fixture of the local social media landscape from now on, that was never the plan. Siouxland District Health ended... Read more

Free tacos for getting vaccinated: Siouxland Community Health Center hosts vaccine clinic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In spite of recent vaccinations, leaders with the Siouxland Community Health Center, in Sioux City, say we still haven't reached the goal of "herd immunity." So, Thursday, the health center hosted a "Tacos About Vaccination" event. Those who came to the clinic to get the Johnson... Read more

